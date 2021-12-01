Doha: The UAE beat Syria 2-1 in their Fifa Arab Cup opener at Ras Abu Aboud Stadium in Doha on Tuesday.
Caio Canedo opened the scoring early for the Whites in the 24th minute before Ali Saleh netted the second six minutes later. Ward Al Salamah scored for the Syrians in the second half.
The Arab Cup sees 16 teams from across the Arab world come together to compete.
The event offers a great opportunity for competitors and spectators alike to experience the spirit of Qatar and the iconic stadiums that will host the World Cup in 2022.