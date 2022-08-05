Abu Dhabi: The Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy (FBMA) will be hosting its inaugural GCC Volleyball Cup for Ladies tournament in Abu Dhabi as part of its ongoing efforts to develop local talent and provide regular opportunities.
The GCC Volleyball Cup for Ladies, to be held at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena in Zayed Sports City from August 26-31, will feature six teams, including three from the UAE — Fatima Bint Mubarak Academy Team, Al Wasl Club and Sharjah Ladies Club.
The event will also include one team each from Saudi Arabia (Saudi Noura Club), Kuwait (Salwa Al Sabah) and Bahrain (Bahrain Club) with a total of 72 players set to compete in the six-day event.
Attact young players
The staging of this month’s championship has been carefully selected by the FBMA to ensure it is held on Emirati Women’s Day, which will be celebrated across the UAE on August 28. By marking the occasion of Emirati Women’s Day, FBMA hopes to attract the wider local communities and inspire the younger generation of females to take up the sport when watching some of the best and aspiring volleyball players across the region in action.
The announcement was made during a press conference at Abu Dhabi Sports Council’s headquarters, attended by Talal Al Hashemi — Executive Director of Sports Developments Sector at Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Amal Al-Afifi, Board Member of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy, Awad Al Mansoori — Board Member of the UAE Volleyball Federation, and Fatima Al Ameri, FBMA representative.