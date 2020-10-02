Dubai: The ‘FBMA 10 Million Step Challenge’ kicked off on Thursday morning to coincide with the 10th anniversary of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy.
Considered one of the most prominent events of this season, the challenge started off with more than 900 participants, who will be documenting their step counts virtually through different pedometers/fitness applications and uploading them to the link available on the Academy’s social media platforms.
The FBMA has all along encouraged the public to walk and engage in this initiative alongside their daily activities attaining ten million steps in total from all participants.
During the build-up to the event, a positive buzz had been generated via social media, as many participants spoke about their experience and shared their step counts to win some of the challenges’ exclusive prizes.
The Academy aims to attract more participants during the next 10 days, who will, in turn, influence their friends and family to join the challenge and contribute in collecting the largest number of steps.
Nefeli Chondrogianni, Communication and Technical Affairs Manager explained that the initiative was designed to motivate the public to participate. “The organising committee has set special criteria for winners in the challenge. Participants who will be able to reach 10,000 steps for ten consecutive days by either walking, running, or even climbing stairs will automatically enter a draw to win several valuable prizes presented by Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy, Abu Dhabi Ladies Club and Anantara Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi Hotel, Chondrogianni said.
The Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy has introduced many initiatives that are aimed to enhance the behavioural impact across the country, encouraging physical activity and fitness at the community level.