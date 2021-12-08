The National Ambulance staff will be on hand at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Image Credit: Supplied

As the exciting final race of the 2021 season heads to Yas Marina Circuit this week, the 60 staff from National Ambulance will be as vigilant as ever over what promises to be the most spectacular Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend ever.

Returning for the eighth consecutive year, National Ambulance will be on site at Yas Marina Circuit, bringing its expertise in providing emergency medical coverage to keep safe the 3,000 staff on site at Yas Marina Circuit. The organisation will provide 12 emergency vehicles for the upcoming race weekend, ensuring all safety protocols are intently followed across the circuit. National Ambulance have also fully integrated the new additions to the 5.28km track layout into the full safety plan for 2021.

On the long-standing partnership between the organisation and ADMM, Ahmed Al Hajeri, Chief Executive Officer of National Ambulance said: “Our ongoing alliance with Abu Dhabi Sports Management is a testament to the efforts of both organisations over the past eight years, and we’re incredibly proud to continue our collaboration going into this year’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.”

On planning for an event with global audience, Al Hajeri said: “Each year, we begin planning for the event approximately six months in advance, with numerous levels and layers which are needed to enable National Ambulance to successfully provide its services throughout the week for a safe, enjoyable experience for all. Such detailed planning allied with years of experience and the tireless work from our team ensure a successful event each year. This year we have also implemented a new high level emergency service protocols and adapted our plan to accommodate the changes on track.”

National Ambulance’s selected leadership team at the circuit features individuals with a wealth of experience of similar events that enables efficient and effective preparation and ensure that its international standard medical response crews are ready to go if needed. This, alongside the emergency pre-hospital exposure, the high level of clinical performance and vigilant Covid-19 safety precautions, with regular PCR testing, combines to ensure all requirements of the safety plan are met and prepared to support the team in providing a best-in-class service across race week in Abu Dhabi.

The 60-person team for this year’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix includes highly experienced medical professionals and support staff who are selected from the year-round provision of best-in-class pre-hospital care which covers the five Northern Emirates of the UAE. Following the teams’ selection, individuals go through several days of training and preparation across the elements of the emergency response plan, including track familiarisation and extrication training, to ensure that they are ready to step in and aid drivers should that be required.”