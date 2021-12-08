Yas Marina Circuit has officially sold out ahead of the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, as the venue gears up for the Middle East’s biggest entertainment weekend set to kick off on Thursday.
With heightened demand for tickets this year as fans return to the venue for the 13th edition of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, organisers have revealed that tickets were swiftly snapped up by fans from across the UAE and around the world as the UAE’s capital city begins to buzz with excitement for the regional milestone event.
A historic title-decider is also on the cards between Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton, as the two drivers head to Abu Dhabi level on points in the championship with 369.5 points each in a winner-takes-all showdown on the newly reconfigured track in Abu Dhabi.
As well as the dramatic season finale, this year also sees the return of the Yasalam After-Race Concerts, bringing the best live music to the UAE capital, with spectacular live performances by some of the world’s biggest music stars on Yas Island.
This year will see US R&B star Khalid take to the stage on Thursday, with British icon Stormzy headlining on Friday night. Scottish sensation Lewis Capaldi will perform on Saturday, with rocker the Foo Fighters closing out the weekend in style on Sunday evening. Golden Circle upgrades to the After-Race Concerts are still available from Dh195.
Fans can also enjoy a wealth of entertainment and cuisine experiences at Yas Marina Circuit across the weekend, with an exciting new look to the Pavilion restaurants and a range of activities in the Oasis Entertainment Zones for families and motorsport enthusiasts across the weekend.