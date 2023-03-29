Dubai: Team ENOC beat Kalgidar Transport to win the title of the cricket competition at the 4th Labour Sports Tournament which was held with remarkable participation of 20,000 labourers from different companies working in the Emirate of Dubai.
The Labour Sports Tournament, the biggest of its kind, was organized by Dubai Sports Council (DSC) in collaboration with the Permanent Committee of Labor Affairs in Dubai, Dubai Police & the Positive Soul Initiative, under title “Their Happiness is Our Goal”.
11 competitions
Participants in the Labour Sports Tournament competed in 11 sports competitions - kabaddi, football, basketball, volleyball, badminton, arm wrestling, yoga, tug of war, cricket, road race and swimming.
The cricket competition took place at the labourers accommodation pitches of Dubai Holding in Jebel Ali with participation of 32 teams from various companies.
The first three winning teams of the competition were honored by Mr. Abdulla Al-Shukri, the Secretary General of the Permanent Committee of Labour Affairs in Dubai, and DSC’s Representative.