Emirates Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup will kick off on Tuesday, November 1, with a match between US and Japan at 4PM.
Organized by Dubai Sports Council in collaboration with Beach Soccer Committee in FIFA, the eleventh edition of Emirates Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup, will take place at Kite Beach until November 6.
The tournament is the most prestigious annual competition in the sand version of the game and eight national teams will be participating in the latest edition.
Group A consists of United Arab Emirates, Brazil, Spain and Saudi Arabia, while Group B consists of USA, Iran, Japan and Paraguay.
New arrival
On Tuesday, UAE will play against Spain at 5:15 PM while the new arrival Saudi Arabia will play against three times winner Brazil at 6:45 PM.
The three times champion Iran, in turn, will close the first match day in Kite Beach facing Paraguay at 8 PM.
After a round-robin group stage, the top two teams from each group will meet in the semi-finals and subsequent finals. The third and fourth place teams will compete for places 5th-8th.