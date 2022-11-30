Dubai: Ahead of the highly anticipated Emirates Dubai 7s, part of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, taking place from December 1-3, team captains, of all 18 nations gathered at The View at The Palm.

With breathtaking 360-degree views of the world-renowned Palm Jumeirah, the event was hosted in collaboration with Nakheel Community Management who recently signed a five-year agreement as the Presenting Partner of the fan-favourite Netball tournament, taking place during the Emirates Dubai 7s.

The Emirates Dubai 7s has grown with the airline’s ongoing support to become a major event on the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series circuit. The long-running Sevens tournament will be staging its 52nd edition in Dubai, and Emirates has been instrumental in growing its international status from when the airline first began its support in 1987, in cooperation with World Rugby.

Fantastic to be back

The Emirates Dubai 7s has become the largest sports event and social festival in the region today, attracting over 100,000 fans over the three-day period last December in 2021. This year’s Rugby Sevens Series will see 16 men’s and 12 women’s teams compete during the festival.

“Fantastic to be back! The sevens in Dubai is always a fantastic weekend. The crowds always get right behind us. I mean the conditions are perfect for rugby, it is nice and warm, the pitch will be in great condition. Looking forward to a great weekend of sevens,” said Nick Malouf, Australia men’s captain.

Four pools of four teams each will compete in the men’s event. Pool A sees current No 1-ranking and 2022 Series champions Australia together with South Africa, Great Britain and Kenya. Pool B sees Olympic gold medallists Fiji play Argentina, New Zealand and Uruguay. Pool C features third-seed France taking on Ireland, Spain and Uganda. Finally, Pool D has Samoa, the USA, Canada and Japan.

The three-pool women’s event sees Australia, the USA, Canada and China compete in Pool A. France, New Zealand, Great Britain and Brazil will compete in Pool B. Pool C features Fiji, Ireland, Spain and Japan.

The 12 women's captains during the event ahead of the Dubai Rugby Sevens on Tuesday. Image Credit: Supplied

Exciting weekend

Matches will be played across two pitches and will kick off at 9am UAE local time on December 2 with Ireland competing against Spain in women’s Pool C. Following two full days of action-packed rugby matches the women’s final will take place at The Sevens Stadium at 6:56pm on December 3, followed by the men’s final at 7:26pm.

With over 100,000 fans expected to attend this year’s festival, fans and visitors can look forward to an exciting weekend of music alongside the rugby action on Pitch 1 and 2, in addition to world-renowned superstar DJs — Cuban Brothers, Gorgon City, and Craig David presents TS5 — headlining Frequency on 8, a visual and audio experience and Beats on Two, a unique bar concept which overlooks all the action on Pitch 2.

Participation in sports is also growing at the festival, with the addition of a new inclusive fitness competition, WODON3, for fitness elites as well as novice athletes looking to push their limits. This will join the Invitational Tournament favourites of Rugby 7s, 10s, Netball presented by Nakheel Community Management and Cricket presented by Dulsco, featuring male and female participants from 32 countries.