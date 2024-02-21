Dubai: Eight teams will compete in the volleyball Nad Al Sheba (NAS) Sports Tournament to be held at NAS Sports Complex.
During the draw ceremony the eight teams were divided into two groups. The first group is made up of Zabeel team, the Emperor, Fahood Zabeel and The Brigadier General, while the second group consists of the Raptors, Spider Team, Bin Thani and The King.
Initial matches will be played on a round-robin format to determine positions in the two groups. The top two teams will advance to the knockout semi-finals. There will also be a third-place match for the losing semi-finalists, while the winners will contest for the top prize.
Open to all
The volleyball tournament allows players of any nationality. This is done to ensure that the competition attracts the very best of volleyball players so that the audience is treated to a high-level of competition between participating teams. It will also benefit players from the UAE and enable them to play at a much higher level in future competitions for club and country.
Registration of players and technical staff of the eight participating teams will continue till March 21. As per the regulations laid down, a maximum of 16 players can be registered in each team, and all players need to be major of age (more than 18 years old).
The 11th edition of the annual sports tournament held during Ramadan will also include padel tennis, jiu-jitsu, fencing, wheelchair basketball, cross country road running, cycling, tug-of-war and an obstacle course race.
The annual NAS Sports Tournament witnesses participation of thousands of athletes of different nationalities and ages from within the UAE and outside.