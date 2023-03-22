Dubai: Padel competition will kick start the 10th edition of the annual NAS Sports Tournament at Hamdan Sports Complex on Thursday.
The tournament, held under title Unlimited Abilities, will be held at eight disciplines during Ramadan at various venues across Dubai. The padel competition is scheduled to take place from March 23 to April 9 at the Padel Hall in Hamdan Sports Complex, while the jiu-jitsu competition will be held on March 24. Archery will take place at the Main Hall of Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex on March 26 and 27, while the fencing competition is scheduled for March 28 & 29 also at the Main Hall while the cycling competition will take place on March 30 and 31 at Meydan Road and various locations in Mohammed Bin Rashid City.
Volleyball honours
Eight international teams will compete in the first edition of the Nad Al Sheba International Padel Competition, an addition to the existing annual local padel competitions.
The teams are divided into two groups with hosts UAE, Qatar, Japan and Saudi Arabia in Group 1 while Egypt, Iran, Kuwait and Bahrain are in Group 2 after a draw ceremony at the Dubai Sports Council on Wednesday.
Eight teams will contest for the top honours in volleyball competition, to be held at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex from April 1 to 10. The two groups as follows: title holders Empire, Fohoud Zabeel, HMS Team and Al Shababi are in the first group, while the second group is composed of Al Jawareh, Zaabeel Team, Al Khalidiya and Bin Thani X Team.
Huge record
A total of 10 teams will be competing for wheelchair basketball title at Dubai Club for People of Determination from April 1 to 9. Dubai Courts, DEWA, Dubai Police, the Department of Finance and Al Bustan Center & Residence are in group one, while the second group comprises RTA, Dubai Municipality, Community Development Authority, Ability Life Team and Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services.
The running competition to be held on April 7 at Meydan Track.
Almost 39,000 male and female competitors, both professional and amateur, representing different countries have taken part in the nine previous editions, which began in 2013.