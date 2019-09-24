AJ should go in with a bit of fear to motivate himself — Sunny Edwards

Dubai: Sunny Edwards brothers has backed British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua to win his rematch against Mexico’s Andy Ruiz Jr. this December.

Ruiz Jr. recorded a shocking seventh-round TKO ending Joshua’s undefeated record to become the new unified heavyweight champion at New York in June.

“At first, the bout looked like a no-contest from Joshua’s point of view. But then, AJ had his moments and it was hard to go against history,” Sunny told Gulf News.

“I would say that it was the mental aspect that denied him a competitive fight. But that said, maybe AJ should go in with a bit of fear to motivate himself and get a win during the rematch.

“He looked a bit scared and that seemed peculiar as he didn’t have the same energy that had helped him to maintain an enviable 22-0 record going into the Ruiz fight. And then, everybody was testament to one of the shocks in the boxing world,” Charlie said.