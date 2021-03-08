Dubai Sports Council Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dubai Sports Council has officially received the “100 per cent Paperless Stamp” from Smart Dubai, becoming the first sports institution of its kind to become totally paperless, converting all its services and transactions into paperless transactions through digital solutions and smart applications.

The stamp was delivered to the DSC by a delegation of Smart Dubai, which visited DSC on Monday and was received by Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, and Saleh Al Marzooqi, Director of the Council’s Corporate Support Department.

The visiting delegation included Younus Al Nasser, Assistant Director-General of Smart Dubai and CEO of Dubai Data Establishment, Wesam Lootah, CEO of Smart Dubai, and Moza Suwaidan, Director of Strategy and Innovation at Smart Dubai.

Accepting the stamp, Hareb said that success in the future depends on keeping pace with technological developments and finding innovative solutions to meet government’s strategic plans in the field of digital solutions, sustainable economy and environmentally friendly work systems, and the Council will continue its efforts to keep pace with the future plans of Government of Dubai government.

“What the Council has achieved is only the beginning and work will continue at all levels to keep the Council ahead in all spheres, whether in organising events, developing organisational work, continuous improvement in the quality of services, or keeping pace with developments at all levels,” he said.

One of only four entities to receive the stamp, the Council joined the “Dubai Paperless Strategy” initiative in February, 2020, an initiative that seeks “to make Dubai a completely paperless city, ensuring all government transactions are 100 per cent digitised, saving 1,000,000 trees”.