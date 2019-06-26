Dubai: Rahul Mohnani and Leslie Fernandes claimed the top honours in their respective divisions at the end of the 2019 Dubai Open Squash Championship. Mohnani, who is a regular at India Club Dubai, got the better of Sampuran Banerjee 11-5, 11-7, 11-9 for the Division One title, while Fernandes defeated Usman Javed 11-8, 11-8, 11-6 for the Division Two crown.