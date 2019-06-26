Dubai: Rahul Mohnani and Leslie Fernandes claimed the top honours in their respective divisions at the end of the 2019 Dubai Open Squash Championship. Mohnani, who is a regular at India Club Dubai, got the better of Sampuran Banerjee 11-5, 11-7, 11-9 for the Division One title, while Fernandes defeated Usman Javed 11-8, 11-8, 11-6 for the Division Two crown.
Organised by coach Faheem Khan, the annual tournament was supported by the UAE Squash and Racquets Association with sponsorship from Al Nasr Leisureland (ANL), Dubai. Naeem Khan and Sanjay Banerjee were the tournament referees and prizes were presented by CT Matthew, Operations Manager, ANL.