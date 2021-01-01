Serbia's Novak Djokovic serves the ball to Tunisia's Malek Jaziri during the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: The Dubai Duty Free Men’s Open has been slated to be held at the Dubai Tennis Stadium from March 13-20.

Earlier this week, the ATP announced a revised schedule for Weeks 8 to 13 of the 2021 ATP Tour season and the Dubai Men’s Open has been slated for mid-March, at the same time as the Acapulco tournament in Mexico as usual.

Several early-season events have been scheduled to follow the conclusion of the Australian Open, including the European Indoor, Latin American and Middle East swings, which lead into the Miami Open in the final two weeks of March and the final of the first Masters competition of 2021 slated for April 4.

The ATP has announced that due to the impact of COVID-19, the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells will not be held in its customary dates in March. “Alternative dates are being assessed for the tournament to potentially take place later in the year,” an ATP statement said.

“All subsequent sections of the 2021 calendar, beginning with the Spring clay-court season from Week 14, remain unchanged at this time, with all tournaments planned to take place as originally scheduled.”

The ATP had announced a tentative calendar for the first seven weeks of the Tour a couple of weeks back. The season will open with a couple of ATP 250 events in Delray Beach and Antalya followed by the men’s qualifiers of the 2021 Australian Open in Doha from January 10-13. The players will then assemble in Melbourne for the mandatory 14-day quarantine period prior to back-to-back ATP 250 tournaments in Melbourne from January 31 to February 6.

They will then ease into the Australian Open from February 8 to 21 followed by a couple of 250 events in Cordoba and Montpellier in the last week of February. “The calendar is tentative as tennis continues its return during the COVID-19 pandemic following the announcement of a reconfigured schedule for the first seven weeks earlier this month,” the statement read.

“The ATP continues to assess opportunities for additional single-year licences to be scheduled in 2021 and will communicate any additions once confirmed.”

The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships — consisting of a WTA event followed by the ATP week — was originally scheduled to be held from February 14-27.