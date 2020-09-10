‘Virtual Regatta Inshore — Dubai’ is the first of its kind in Asia and MENA regions

Dubai: The Dubai International Marine Club (DIMC) has unveiled a new virtual application project as part of its ongoing initiative to raise awareness in sailing since its establishment in 1988.

The recently completed project targets sailing fans and online gamers, with the launch of a virtual race that simulates the competition of modern sailing boats around the world, that will sail under the ‘Virtual Regatta Inshore — Dubai’.

The launching of this project is the first of its kind in the UAE, Asia and the Middle East and North Africa region in line with the directives of Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council (DSC) and with the vision of the DSC — the official sport’s governing body of the emirate.

The launch of the initiative comes within the framework of the club and the interest of the DIMC Board Members to increase the marine sports enthusiasts and to provide opportunities for various sectors of the society to participate.

This is also expected to further enhance sailing skills on the app.

The ‘Virtual Regatta Inshore — Dubai’ is in line with the current trend in virtual sports, especially to watersports enthusiasts who use such apps to occupy their leisure time and improve their sailing skills.

This project also aims to promote Dubai as a destination among watersports enthusiasts wherein participants will have their unique sailing experience in the prominent landmarks of the emirate.

The ‘Virtual Regatta Inshore — Dubai app will attract new sailing fans.

From the overlooking waterfront of Arabian Gulf beaches that highlights the prestige of the city to The Palm Jumeirah to the Blue Water Island, Bulgari at Jumeirah Island, Burj Al Arab and Kite Beach. And with the stunning view of the world’s tallest tower, the Burj Khalifa, and the tourist port at Jumeirah Beach Resort.