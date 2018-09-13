Dubai: The 2018-19 watersports season of the Dubai International Marine Club (DIMC) will set off with the first round of the 22ft Dubai Traditional Dhow Sailing Race on Friday.

The next event will be the opening round of the 43ft Dubai Traditional Dhow Sailing Race on September 22.

Included for the first time this season is a dedicated Dubai Kitesurf and Fishing Competition. The annual watersports calendar of the DIMC includes more than 30 races and allied events that will conclude with the season-ending Al Gaffal Race from Sir Bu Na’air to Dubai in April.