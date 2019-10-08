Dubai: The iconic Jumeirah Emirates Towers is all set to host the Dubai Holding SkyRun 2019 on October 25. Held in partnership with Dubai Sports Council (DSC), International SkyRunning Federation, Vertical World Circuit, Talise Fitness and Jumeirah Group, the 16th edition of the charitable race will see professional athletes, sports enthusiasts and amateurs from the UAE and around the world tackle a challenging course of 1,334 steps over 52 floors of the Jumeirah Emirates Towers Offices.