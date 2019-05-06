Dubai: The Dubai Sports Council Challenge Cup, crowning jewel of Dubai Sports Council’s football season, pitted the best academy teams against the best club teams at Dubai Sports City last weekend.

The Du La Liga HPC boys under-18 cemented their status as the best team, beating the top club and academy teams in this year’s Challenge Cup, and the HPC girls under-18 were also victorious, kicking off their first season with a title. Al Nasr Club took home two golds in under-14 and under-16, as did Spanish Soccer School’s Iniesta in the under-10s and under-12 categories.