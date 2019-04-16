Abu Dhabi: Department of Health (DoH) and White Hunters entered the final of the sixth Sandy League cricket tournament at the Abu Dhabi Cricket grounds. The title clash will be held on Friday from 1.30pm onwards.

Man-of-the-match Fayaz Ahmad came up with an all-round performance to see DoH to a comfortable six wicket win over Etihad Airways. In the other semi-final, White Hunters registered a 54-run win over Zaviyar. Gopa Kumar for his four-wicket haul walked away with the man-of-the-match award.

Batting first, Etihad Airways innings got the momentum through Mazhar Bashir (15) and Ahsan Riaz (29). However, half-centuries from Tariq Afride (56 off 36 balls) and Adnan Nizar (50 off 34 balls) saw them post a challenging 193 in their 20 overs. Ahmed was the pick of the bowlers for DoH with 3-37. Apart from Ahmed, Moinudeen Zayed also shined with ball with figures of 2-18.

DoH’s reply was never in trouble with Jamshed Butt (53) and Baber Ghazanfar (51 not out) setting the tone. Fayaz Ahmad with an unbeaten half-century saw them get through to the total in just 16.3 overs.

In the other match, White Hunters were sent into bat and scored 209-7. Wazir Khan (57), Mohamed Asif (43), Bilal Sajid (38) and Abdulla Abbasi (32) feasted on the Zaviyar bowling.

While Zaviyar bowlers struggled, White Hunters bowlers were among the wickets straight away. Gopa Kumar with four for 22 and Mohamed Asif with 3 for 29 ensured that Zaviyar’s innings folded out for 155.

Brief scores:

DoH beat Etihad Airways by 6 wickets. Etihad 193-6 in 20 overs (Tariq Afride 56, Adnan Nizar 50, Ahsan Riaz 29; Fayaz Ahmad 3-37, Moinudeen Zayed 2-18) DOH 197 for 6 in 16.3 overs (Jamshed Butt 53, Fayaz Ahmed 50 n.o., Baber Ghazanfar 51 n.o.; Tariq Afride 2-22, Joseph Varghese 2-27). Man of the match: Fayaz Ahmad.