Ras Al Khaimah: A staggering Dh1.2 million is up for grabs in the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon to be held on February 18, 2023.
Race organisers, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, and technical sponsor, Under Armour, revealed the race route, official T-shirt design, and prize purse for the much-anticipated 16th edition. The groundbreaking race will distribute the staggering prize fund to winners and runners-up in the elite categories as well top performers across other categories.
Fast, flat course
The Gold Label race will return to its record-breaking fast and flat course, perfectly situated in the heart of the nature-based Emirate, kicking off on Marjan Island Boulevard. Runners will take to the streets of the spectacular Marjan Island, passing all major destinations as they head along Sheikh Mohammed Bin Salem Road, and circle through Al Amwaj Avenue, before heading back to the starting point to cross the finish line. Along the route, the race will see participants take in unrivalled views of Ras Al Khaimah’s serene, white sandy beaches, overlooking the Arabian coastlines and other landmarks.
Iyad Rasbey, Executive Director, Destination Tourism Development & MICE at Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, Gaurav Sharma, Head of Retail at Under Armour, Luca Onofrio, Head of Mass Events at RCS Sports and Events, and Stephanie Humphrey, Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon Endurance Running Coach, were among those present during the announcement.
