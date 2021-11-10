The Desert Warrior Challenge returns to RAK Image Credit: Supplied

The UAE’s homegrown obstacle course is set to return to Al Marjan island, with the 10th instalment of the Desert Warrior Challenge taking place on November 19 in Ras Al Khaimah. Known as the adventure capital of the UAE, RAK is the perfect place for Desert Warrior Challenge to stage this milestone event.

Over the past few years, the emirate has increased its focus on the sports and adventure tourism event segment with the introduction of a range of outdoor events and activities that take advantage of the diverse natural landscape, with the Desert Warrior Challenge adding immense value to the Emirate’s rich sports events portfolio.

This November, Desert Warrior Challenge will arrive once again, bigger and better than ever, with the largest range of obstacles to challenge the participant. Warriors are set to test their courage with the ‘Leap of Faith’ obstacle, they’ll squeeze through the ‘Pressure’s On’ and as always, take on the infamous ‘Quarter Pipe’, the tallest pipe obstacle in the region.

Raki Phillips, CEO, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authorit, said: “The return of Desert Warrior Challenge to Ras Al Khaimah is a clear indication of the importance of sports and athleticism in our community. Hosting global sporting events including the 15th edition of the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon, the fastest half marathon in the world, we anticipate that Desert Warrior Challenge will draw in strong participation and awareness. As we navigate through the ‘new normal’, it’s encouraging to see headliner events of this scale coming back and we’re excited to host one of the first obstacle course races of the season here in Ras Al Khaimah.”