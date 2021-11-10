The UAE’s homegrown obstacle course is set to return to Al Marjan island, with the 10th instalment of the Desert Warrior Challenge taking place on November 19 in Ras Al Khaimah. Known as the adventure capital of the UAE, RAK is the perfect place for Desert Warrior Challenge to stage this milestone event.
Over the past few years, the emirate has increased its focus on the sports and adventure tourism event segment with the introduction of a range of outdoor events and activities that take advantage of the diverse natural landscape, with the Desert Warrior Challenge adding immense value to the Emirate’s rich sports events portfolio.
This November, Desert Warrior Challenge will arrive once again, bigger and better than ever, with the largest range of obstacles to challenge the participant. Warriors are set to test their courage with the ‘Leap of Faith’ obstacle, they’ll squeeze through the ‘Pressure’s On’ and as always, take on the infamous ‘Quarter Pipe’, the tallest pipe obstacle in the region.
Raki Phillips, CEO, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authorit, said: “The return of Desert Warrior Challenge to Ras Al Khaimah is a clear indication of the importance of sports and athleticism in our community. Hosting global sporting events including the 15th edition of the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon, the fastest half marathon in the world, we anticipate that Desert Warrior Challenge will draw in strong participation and awareness. As we navigate through the ‘new normal’, it’s encouraging to see headliner events of this scale coming back and we’re excited to host one of the first obstacle course races of the season here in Ras Al Khaimah.”
Managing director of Warrior Events, Troy Gilham, added: “We are so excited to be hosting our first Desert Warrior Challenge back since 2019. It’s been a long time coming and we couldn’t be happier to be hosting our 10th event in the adventure capital of the UAE. As a brand and a business in the events space, the past 18 months have been challenging, but we know that the event will be welcomed by our fantastic warrior community with open arms, big smiles, and the positive attitudes we know and love.”