Loeb and Nani to make debut for new team at the 2021 Dakar Rally from Sunday

Bahrain Raid Xtreme (BRX) team has signed up sponsorships with Team Bahrain Red Bull and Samsung ahead of Dakar Rally. Image Credit: Supplied photo

Dubai: The Bahrain Raid Xtreme (BRX) has signed a new partnership with Red Bull and Samsung as the team embarks on its maiden Dakar Rally – one of the toughest sporting events in the world.

Red Bull and Samsung – now the Official Partners of Bahrain Raid Xtreme – will play a vital role in ensuring BRX are ready to compete in one of sport’s biggest tests of endurance. BRX’s driver line-up includes nine-time World Rally Champion, Frenchman Sébastien Loeb, who is also a Red Bull motorsport ambassador, and two-time Dakar Rally winner, Nani Romi.

Samsung Brand Memory will be an Official Partner of both Bahrain Raid Xtreme and its Spanish driver Roma and will see Samsung provide the most innovative and iconic materials in their portfolio – internal and external SSD, MicroSD cards and USBs – to enhance the performance of the team.

Red Bull, with it’s own rich history in extreme sports and multiple motorsport series across the world – is the perfect partner to support Prodrive-run BRX team on its first Dakar Rally.

Together, BRX and Red Bull will negotiate the gruelling conditions of the Saudi Arabian desert over a 7,646km race that is scheduled to start on January 3.

BRX Chief Marketing and Partnership Development Director, Chris Long, said: “Bahrain Raid Xtreme are very excited to welcome Red Bull as an Official BRX Partner. Just as the team behind BRX, Red Bull has an incredibly rich history in sport – with its own teams, partnerships and athletes – in extreme sport and multiple motorsport series across the world. With the combined experience of Red Bull and BRX, we are very excited to take on the Dakar Rally with our new partner and excited to see what the maiden rally will bring.”

BRX driver Loeb, said: “I am very excited to have Red Bull on board for my Dakar adventures, and first journey with Bahrain Raid Xtreme. I have personally worked with Red Bull for several years and know that it is a brand that shares similar ambition and experience to the team at Bahrain Raid Xtreme.”