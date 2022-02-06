The fourth Sharjah Labour Sports Tournament, organised by the Labour Standards Development Authority in Sharjah, witnessed some strong competition in its fifth week. With the participation of about 1,000 players competing in football, basketball, volleyball, hockey and cricket, the tournament is held on the playgrounds of Sharjah National Park. LSDA Chairman Salem Youssef Al Qaseer attended the competitions, as 12 matches were played in football, basketball and cricket. The competition observed the strict precautionary measures applied in sports activities in the country.
Al Qaseer expressed his satisfaction over the outstanding level of competitions, calling clubs to put the championship in their calendars to search for talented players in the tournament. He said: “Part of the significant progress of the tournament in the fourth edition is observing talented players who may contribute to feeding the country’s sports. This makes the Sharjah Labour Sports Tournament an important addition to the general sports scene of the country.”
He added that the authority welcomes those interested in scouting talents, and invites them to watch the tournament.
In football, Fast and Commandos drew 1-1, while the European Union beat Hala Medical Center 4-1, while Burgurry defeated Injazat Group, Adnoc beat Sharjah Archaeology Authority, and Sharjah Cooperative Society overcame DXB 3-0.
In basketball, Oragon defeated Bisdak 20-0, Adnoc beat Sharjah Cooperative Society 60-57, and Abu Shagarah went down 50-46 to Blossoming.
In cricket, Adnoc Sharjah beat OBS, Adnoc Ajman beat Dhaid Municipality, Sharjah Archaeology beat Adnoc Dubai and Sharjah Cooperative defeated Dhaid Municipality.