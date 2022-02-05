Dubai: Al Ahly beat Monterrey to book their spot in the FIFA Club World Cup semi-finals where they will play Palmeiras.
Mohamed Hany scored the only goal of the game for the Egyptians at Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi to seal a 1-0 win. It was his first goal in 18 months and Ahly’s first-ever victory over Monterrey in the teams’ third meeting.
Volleyed home
The stadium was painted red by a sea of fanatical Al Ahly followers who were roaring from the off, but shortly into the second half the decibel levels were deafening as Hany volleyed home to break the deadlock.
Al Ahly were playing their 16th game at the tournament tonight, taking the outright record for most matches played they had shared with Auckland City.