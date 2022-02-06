Rui Costa and UAE Team Emirates topped off a good week at the Saudi Tour by cementing his 3rd place podium after Stage 5 based around AlUla Old town (138km). Costa held consistent form to stay amongst the best of the GC to finish behind race winner Maxim Van Gils (Lotto-Soudal).
The final stage saw a bunch sprint with Fernando Gaviria up amongst the fastest to clinch 4th place behind stage winner Dylan Groenewegen (BikeExchange).
Costa said, “In general I’m pleased with the week. It was made very hard by the wind and tough conditions but overall it was a very good week of racing. My objective was to try for the win but I think we can also be happy with the podium. We’ll take a few days now to rest and prepare for our next objective in Oman next week and aim for a big result there.”
6th place
Meanwhile in France, Diego Ulissi clinched 6th place on the lumpy Stage 4 of the Etoile de Bessèges, which was won by Tobias Johannessen (Uno-X).
The Italian breaks into the top-10 in 7th place behind race leader Benjamin Thomas (Cofidis) heading into the final race time-trial tomorrow.
In Spain, Sebastian Molano took 7th place in a fast sprint finish on Stage 4 of the Vuelta Valenciana from Orihuela to Torrevieja (193.1km).
The day was won by Matteo Moschetti (Trek-Segafredo) as Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) holds the overall lead heading into the final day.
