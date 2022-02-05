Dubai: After a roaring start on Thursday, the FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2021 continues with Al Ahly taking on Monterrey tonight at Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi with an 8:30pm kick off.

Only Auckland City have more appearances in the competition than the Egyptians, who are set to appear for the seventh time, while the Mexicans are set to overtake compatriots Pachuca as Concacaf’s most prolific participants in the competition with a fifth campaign.

With 12 combined appearances in the competition, the two sides’ paths cross for the third time. They first encountered in the third-place play-off in 2012, with Monterrey collecting bronze thanks to goals from Jesus Manuel Corona and Cesar Delgado. The following year, they locked horns again in the fifth-place decider, with the Mexicans running riot in a 5-1 victory, Al Ahly’s heaviest defeat in the competition.

The Egyptian powerhouse’s hopes of replicating their heroics of Qatar 2020 were dealt a blow with the injury of their captain and goalkeeper Mohammed El Shenawy. The 32-year-old was Al Ahly’s hero last time around, saving two penalties against Palmeiras to lead his side to third place, their best-ever result in the competition.

“This is the biggest tournament for our team, and as long as it is 11 v 11 on the pitch, we will give it our best. We don’t have the best record against Monterrey, but we want to change that,” said Pitso Mosimane, Al Ahly coach.

Emotional comeback

Tonight’s encounter marks an emotional comeback for Monterrey coach Javier Aguirre. The 63-year-old had spent two seasons at the ground, home of Emirati side Al Wahda, leading them to two domestic trophies in 2016 and 2017. And while Aguirre can expect a hero’s welcome in Abu Dhabi, there will be a few former charges lining up on the opposite side of the man who led the Egyptian national team for one year between 2018 and 2019.

“I am delighted to be here in Abu Dhabi again, the city has been home for me, and of course to play at Al Nahyan Stadium, where I coached Al Wahda, is very special,” said Aguirre.

Al Ahly and Monterrey will clash for the third time at the Club World Cup making it the most-played fixture in its history.