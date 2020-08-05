Dubai: Samvit Chopra won the July Bogey Competition sponsored by Ascots & Chapels with a score of +5 on the Earth course of the Jumeirah Golf Estates, recently.
In what was a very competitive field, Chopra managed to edge out his nearest competitor by two holes mainly attributed to a great run of scores on the back nine that included seven straight pars.
With four players scoring +4 a card, a play-off was required to determine the remaining prizes with Simon Howells coming out on top leaving James Hallett in third, Frank Nolan in fourth and Taimur Zafar in fifth place.
“It has been great to see so many of our member playing this weekend despite some extreme humidity. A fun format for those that enjoy the Matchplay format and I would like to thank Ascots & Chapels for their continued support,” Stephen Hubner, Director of Operations at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai, said.
Meanwhile, Daithi Fitzgerald won the OMA Emirates July Medal with a superb score of a net 68. The 11-year-old played some beautiful golf throughout the round to leave Dan Hess for the runner-up spot with a net 70.
Also scoring a net 70, but missing out on a card play-off in third place was Ronan Keating, while Craig Walker was placed fourth on net 71 and Lucas Trigo finished in fifth after a card play-off.
In the Gross Division, Edward King took the spoils with a 72, while Ian Newlove pipped Faris Cheema into the runner-up place following a card play-off after both had scored an identical 74.