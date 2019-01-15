“They are a much better team than before. We have a proper team now and they need to qualify and play in such big competitions on a regular basis now as they have the talent pool to do that, I don’t think it’s the saddest day for me. It is my wife’s birthday but these things happen in football. You don’t get enough after putting in so much. The players have been fantastic. I have not been with my daughters for a long time and it feels good to go back home,” a choked Constantine said as he left the conference room.