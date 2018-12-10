Abu Dhabi: British School Al Khubairat (BSAK) reached the du Football Champions semi-finals for two Schools Cup age categories and the Girls Challenge, becoming the first school to qualify for three divisions, as the Abu Dhabi leg of the competition wrapped up at Zayed Sports City, last weekend.
Scouts were on hand at the last day of play in Abu Dhabi as they narrow their search for who will be invited for trials at the du La Liga High Performance Centre. The tournament moves its search to the Northern Emirates in January.