Dubai: Over 3,500 labourers from various companies and corporations participated in the running competition of the 5th edition of the Labour Sports Tournament.
The competition was held at the labourers residential area in Muhaisna 4, where contestants competed in two different distances — 5km and 3km. In the 5km race, Sada Dafla from Enoc Petroleum Company took the top spot followed by Atheophylode Abekha from Enoc and Elias Milobath from Dry Docks World Dubai who took the second and third places respectively.
In the 3km race, Abdul Majid Othman of Enoc Co. secured the first place while Emmanuel Akwete Sikoko of Petronash took the second and his colleague Swati Kumar Suru finished third.
Abdulla Shukri, Secretary General of the Permanent Committee of Labour Affairs in Dubai gave away the medals and trophies.
Biggest of its kind
The tournament, which is the biggest of its kind, is organised by Dubai Sports Council (DSC) in collaboration with the Permanent Committee of Labour Affairs in Dubai and Dubai Police, under the title “Their Happiness is Our Goal”.
The tournament, which will continue until March 13, 2024, will see participants in 11 sports competitions that include basketball, football, running, arm wrestling, badminton, volleyball, swimming, tug of war, yoga, cricket and kabaddi.
DSC organises the tournament to give labourers an unique opportunity to play their favourite sports, break the daily routine of work, and improve level of physical fitness.
It is worth-mentioning that DSC has launched sports initiatives for labourers since 2010, under title ‘The First Labor Sports Festival,’ with participation of thousands of labourers of various ages and multi-nationalities.