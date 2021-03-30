Dubai: The organising committee of Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament has announced big prizes for this year’s 75km NAS Cycling Championships, which will take place across three nights from April 22 to 24 with competition in six different categories for a total prize purse of Dh360,000.
Organised by Dubai Sports Council, the annual NAS Sports Tournament is coming back for its eighth season during Ramadan, with competition in three different sports — padel tennis, running and cycling — and the event will be organised in compliance with all COVID-19 precautionary measures and protocols, as well as other guidelines issued by relevant authorities.
Registration for NAS Cycling Championship is open now and will continue until April 10 through the tournament and DSC websites, while registration for the padel and running competitions will close on April 5 and April 10 respectively.
Six categories for NAS Cycling
The 2021 NAS Cycling Championship will see competition in six different categories — Open Men and Women, Emirati Amateur Men and Women, and People of Determination riding Road Bicycles and Hand Bicycles.
The two Open categories are for Emiratis and residents, who have represented clubs or their national team in official races, while the two Emirati amateur categories are for Emirati men and women who do not belong to any club team.
All races will start from Falcon and Heritage Sports Centre in Nad Al Sheba, with the first group being flagged off at 10pm and the others following in batches, with a maximum interval of two minutes between each batch.