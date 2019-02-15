Belgium took the lead in the first singles when former ATP Tour player Jonas Merckx eased past Waleed Jallali 6-4, 6-0. But, Mohammad Koubaa kept the Tunisians afloat with a 6-2, 6-3 win over captain Dries Depla. In the deciding doubles, Merckx combined with Kenneth Cavwenbrgh to outdo Jallali and Koubaa 6-2, 6-2 for their third straight crown in the 25-year history of this competition.