Sharjah: Bahrain put on a spectacular show to finish with an impressive 14 medals at the 7th edition of the Arab Women Sports Tournament (AWST) on Saturday. Bahrain claimed four gold and a silver as the athletics competitions came to a close.

Egypt also made notable strides, securing one gold and two bronze, concluding their participation with nine medals and securing the runner-up position in the overall standings.

Other countries also made their mark on the final day, with Lebanon winning a gold medal; Iraq taking home two silvers and a bronze; the UAE, Oman, and Syria each adding a silver and a bronze to their tallies; and Kuwait and Jordan each securing a bronze medal.

Egypt’s Sherine Hussein soared to victory in the javelin throw, securing the gold medal with an impressive distance of 43.25 meters. Omani Heba Al Asima claimed the silver medal with a throw of 39.40 meters. Meanwhile, representing Syria, Liana Mustafa bagged the bronze with a throw measuring 34.81 meters.

Fine show

In the demanding 5,000m race, Bontio Edaw Rebito from Bahrain demonstrated outstanding endurance to clinch the gold medal with a time of 16:50.17. Diana Kareem Lami, representing Iraq, showed remarkable stamina to secure the silver medal with a time of 19:08.44. Meanwhile, Haya Ahmed Al-Rifai of Kuwait took home the bronze medal with a time of 19:29.12.

Aminat Jamal of Bahrain surged ahead to win the gold medal in the 400m hurdles with a swift time of 58.74 seconds. UAE’s Mahrah Abdulrahim showcased agility to secure the silver medal with a time of 1:05.60, while Rahma Mukhtar from Egypt demonstrated tenacity to earn the bronze medal with a time of 1:06.01.

Lebanese Maysa Mouawad blazed to victory in the 200m sprint, securing the gold medal with a speedy 24.72 seconds. Adiduwing Oding from Bahrain showed determination to clinch the silver medal in 24.91 seconds, while Egypt’s Shatha Abdelghaffar Atta bagged the bronze medal in 25.44 seconds.

Marta Yuta from Bahrain showcased exceptional endurance to claim the gold medal in the 1500m race in 4:29.91 minutes. Tajist Mekonnen, representing Bahrain, displayed a strong performance to secure the silver medal with a time of 4:30.81. Narges Sawaed from Iraq earned the bronze medal, crossing the finish line in 4:50.34.

Team Bahrain demonstrated exceptional teamwork and speed to secure the gold medal in the 4x400m relay with a time of 3:54.44. Iraqi runners showed determination to secure the silver medal with a time of 4:09.43, while Team Jordan clinched the bronze medal with 4:21.63.

Action from the table tennis competition at Arab Women Sports Tournament. Image Credit: Supplied

Mariam and Amit win table tennis doubles

Bahraini athletes Mariam Abdullah and Amrita Amit also impressed clinching gold medal in table tennis doubles, following an intense match against Egyptian players Reem Al Iraqi and Fatima Alaa Al Din, with a final score of 3-2, on Sunday.

The match proved to be exhilarating as the Bahraini pair secured the first set with a score of 11-9. The Egyptian sportswomen then levelled the score by winning the second set 11-8. The Bahraini team regained their lead by triumphing in the third set with an impressive 11-3, before the Egyptian team made a comeback, tying the match by winning the fourth set 11-8. The decisive fifth set was fiercely contested, with the Bahraini athletes ultimately prevailing 11-9, leaving the Egyptian duo with the silver medal.

Meanwhile, the bronze medal was awarded to the Kuwaiti players Mariam Abdul Rahim and Manwa Al-Shammari, and the Syrian players Hind Abdul Raouf and Ibaa Ali.

In th volleyball competition, the spotlight shines on a thrilling battle for glory between Egypt’s Sporting and their Kuwaiti counterparts, Salwa Alsabah. Both teams, having demonstrated exceptional skills and resilience throughout the tournament, are poised to vie for the ultimate accolade, setting the stage for a memorable showdown that promises to captivate sports enthusiasts and celebrate the spirit of women’s sports across the Arab world.