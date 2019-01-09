The Bahrain coach admitted his players had learnt their lesson following last Saturday’s split points. “We felt we were close to winning the UAE game. It was a very good result for us as we were up against a very strong team. Right now the atmosphere is not too positive in the changing room as know we missed out on a golden opportunity for three points. But I’ve been trying to get my players to keep their heads up. The good thing is that the players are ready and hungry to go all out and get the three points,” Soukup insisted.