22 sports to be included at Asian Para Games in Hangzhou

Asian Games take place in 2022 in Hangzhou. Image Credit: Organisers

Dubai: The Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) has announced the 22 sports that will feature at the next edition of the Asian Para Games which will take place in Hangzhou, China in 2022.

Nineteen of the sports will feature on the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games programme, including Taekwondo and Para-Canoe which will make their Asian Para Games debuts.

The remaining three sports are ones which are widely practised within the Asian region, including Go, a strategy board game played by people with a physical impairment.

An application process to solicit bids from sports interested in being included in the event was held for the first time.

The final decision on the sports that are included was made in conjunction with the organising committee and was based on the number of medal events, athlete slots and facilities available.