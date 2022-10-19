Abu Dhabi: UAE Pro League chairman, Abdulla Naser Al Jneibi, held several meetings with representatives of international organizations and football leagues.

The meetings were held on the sidelines of the World Leagues Forum (WLF), hosted by the UAE Pro League.

The two-day forum takes place for the first time in the region at the Crowne Plaza Dubai Festival City Hotel in Dubai.

Meanwhile, Al Jneibi held a meeting with Richard Masters, the Chief Executive of the Premier League, which is considered one of the biggest leagues in the world at present.

Man City

The Premier League is now witnessing the superiority of an Emirati model represented by Manchester City, owned by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court.

The UAE Pro League chairman also met with Luigi De Siervo, the CEO of Serie A, which is watched by a large number of people in the Middle East and North Africa, after selling the broadcast’s rights to Abu Dhabi sports channels.

Al Jneibi also discussed with the FIFPRO’s General Secretary Jonas Baer-Hoffmann ways to continue developing professional competitions around the world and support professional players in accordance with the best relevant standers in the long term.

Meanwhile, he also held a meeting with the Head of International Relations with Sports Associations in La Liga, Javier Morente Garcia.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed La Liga’s pioneering model that is currently leading in terms of global widespread, in addition to, its selection of Dubai for several years as the headquarters of its regional office in the region.

Social media

The meeting also discussed La Liga’s current joint projects with sports organizations and bodies in the UAE, and the steps of its global expansion through La Liga’s accounts on 24 social media platforms, which publish posts in 20 different languages, to communicate with 160 million followers around the world.

The UAE Pro League chairman also held a meeting with Pedro Proença, President of Liga Portugal.

The Liga Portugal is considered one of the leagues that is distinguished by its ability to provide and export talents in a pioneering model of its kind.