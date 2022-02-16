Al Jazira forward Ali Mabkhout wrote his name in Emirati football history once again, when he surpassed the 175-goal mark set by former Al Wasl legend Fahad Khamees to become the Adnoc Pro League’s all-time top scorer with 176 goals.
The 31-year-old Emirati striker scored his first goal in the competition in 2009 at the Hamdan Bin Zayed Stadium, which also saw his record breaking goal in 2022 in a fairy-tale scenario.
He is the player with most goals scored in a single ADNOC Pro League season with 33 in 2016.
He won the Golden Shoe award for the second time in his career with 25 goals last season, becoming the only Emirati player to win this award in the professionalism era twice.
Mabkhout guided the Pride of Abu Dhabi to the ADNOC Pro League title three times in the 2011, 2017, and 2021 seasons.
Mabkhout’s poacher’s instinct was reflected in the fact that he scored 160 goals from inside the penalty area, compared to 15 from the outside of the box.
He netted 99 goals in the second half, compared to 76 in the first half. The UAE national team forward netted 88 goals at home, compared to 88 away goals.