Abu Dhabi: The Challenge Jiu-Jitsu Festival witnessed intense performances on Saturday, the second day of the event, where Al Jazira club finished on top of the medal table, showcasing exceptional skills by girls across the Infant, Junior, Teen, and Youth divisions.
During the competitions held at the Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City, Palms Sports - Team 777 and Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club also delivered commendable performances, securing second and third places, respectively.
Main event
The competitions saw fierce battles and impressive display of techniques by the athletes, accompanied by a raucous crowd that filled the stands, fervently rooting for their favorite competitors.
The event also saw the presence of families who gathered at the Arena to partake in the ‘Festival’ atmosphere and immerse themselves in a range of entertaining and engaging activities offered alongside the main event.