Abu Dhabi: The UAE Pro League announced the winners of ‘The Best’ ADNOC Pro League monthly awards for February after they had won the highest number of votes during the 24-hour voting stage, which saw a large turnout from fans casting their votes on the official UAE Pro League website and mobile app.
Al Ain midfielder Soufian Rahimi picked up the Best Player award after overcoming Al Bataeh’s Lourency Do, Shabab Al Ahli’s Federico Cartabia, Al Wahda’s Matheus Pereira, and Al Wasl’s Ali Saleh.
The Moroccan midfielder produced a brilliant performance with his club in February after scoring three goals during Al Ain’s games against Al Dhafra, Al Jazira, and Ittihad Kalba.
Best goalkeeper
Meanwhile, Al Wasl’s Khaled Alsenaani won the Best Goalkeeper award after edging Shabab Al Ahli’s Majed Naser and Sharjah’s Adel Alhosani. Alsenaani managed to maintain two consecutive clean sheets against Dibba and Al Nasr.
Al Wasl’s Juan Antonio clinched the Best Coach award after finishing above Shabab Al Ahli’s Leonardo Jardim, and Sharjah’s Cosmin Olăroiu.