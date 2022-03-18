Dubai: The UAE Pro League announced the winners of “The Best” ADNOC Pro League monthly awards powered by Etisalat for February.
Al Ain trio dominated February’s best awards with midfielder Soufiane Rahimi winning Best Player while coach Sergei Rebrov picked up the Best Coach award and Khalid Eisa claiming the Best Goalkeeper award.
The Moroccan midfielder beat competition from teammate Cristian Guanca, who came second, Al Wahda duo Omar Khribin and Adrien Silva as well as Shabab Al Ahli winger Federico Cartabia. Rahimi’s brilliant performances in February helped his side retain the top spot in the ADNOC Pro League table. The Moroccan’s tally for the season stands at eight goals and seven assists with Al Ain in all competitions.
League leaders
Meanwhile, Rahimi’s Al Ain teammate Khalid Eisa walked away with the Best Goalkeeper award after edging Sharjah’s Adel Al Hosani and Al Wahda keeper Mohamed Al Shamsi who finished second and third respectively.
Once more, it was league leaders Al Ain boss Rebrov collecting the Best Coach award, this time, he finished above Sharjah’s Cosmin Olaroiu and Al Wahda’s Gregory Dufrennes.
The Ukrainian manager helped his team extend their lead at the top of the table to seven points after defeating rivals and second-placed Al Wahda 1-0 in matchweek 19.
The 48-hour voting stage saw a large turnout from fans casting their votes on the official UAE Pro League website and mobile app.