Abu Dhabi: Al Ain are looking forward to an exceptional season where they will be vying with the continental best in the AFC Champions League.
“This is an exceptional season for “Al Zaeem”, who will defend the UAE name in the AFC Champions League. We’re looking forward to achieve our ambitions under the high patronage and unlimited support of the Club Presidency to achieve top results at the UAE and continental levels,” Hamad Nukheirat Al Ameri, Managing Director of Al Ain Sports and Cultural Club, said during a press conference to announce the new partnership with Ethmar International Holding (EIH) at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium on Monday.
“This partnership is part of Al Ain Club’s strategy of expanding in cooperation with the leading companies in different fields and is aimed at promoting the relationship between Al Ain Club and EIH through exchanging experiences and increasing the scope of joint marketing operations that would enhance Al Ain position,” he added.
Continental title
Al Ain, one of the most successful teams in UAE, have won a record 14 UAE Pro League, seven President’s Cup, five Super Cup title. The Boss are the only UAE team to win the AFC Champions League title, defeating BEC Tero Sasana 2-1 on aggregate in the final. Al Ain also finished runners-up in the continental club championship twice, in 2005 and 2016.
Social responsibility
Ali El Gebely, Managing Director and Group CEO of EIH, said: “We take pride in announcing our sponsorship for such a prominent club as Al Ain Football Club, who have a well-established reputation locally, regionally and internationally. This marks our initial steps in sports sponsorships, and it comes as part of our corporate social responsibility to support local clubs and sports institutions, thereby helping them achieve greater success,” he said, adding: “This initiative falls within the framework of our ongoing efforts to support talents in the country, especially in sports, which will lead to significant achievements across all levels.”
Muhammad Obaid Hammad, member of the Steering Committee of Al Ain Football Club Affairs Management, and players Soufiane Rahimi, Laba Kodjo, Kouame Autonne and Erik Jurgenes were also present at the press conference.