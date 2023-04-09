Abu Dhabi: The Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup preliminary rounds continued at Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City on the second day, with the under-18s division displaying impressive skills and determination. Capping off an action-packed evening filled with twists and suspense, Al Ain and Baniyas secured their spots in the finals of the men’s and women’s divisions, and the finals will take place next weekend.
Saturday’s competitions saw young athletes, both boys and girls, from various jiu-jitsu clubs competing in intense matches, showcasing their techniques and strategies on the mat. The matches were closely contested, and the raucous crowd was on the edge of their seats as each competitor tried to outdo the other.
Great turnout
Brigadier Mohammed Bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri praised the efforts of the UAEJJF, saying, “The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation has truly brought our country to global leadership in this sport while also spreading the culture of sport and expanding the base of practitioners. The Federation’s continuous work to develop local championships has been crucial in paving the way for our sons and daughters towards shining on international forums.”
“I’m impressed by the great turnout of male and female club players for the President’s Jiu-Jitsu Cup which is one of the most prominent local tournaments, and the role played by clubs in developing jiu-jitsu and supporting the best of its players to leave their mark in this great forum. They are a major partner in the success of the federation’s programmes to advance the game and qualify players with the best training programs and technical equipment for excellence and success,” he added.