Al Ain: In a postponed local Super Cup on Friday in Abu Dhabi, the Red Devils secured an easy 2-0 win against Zamalek as Bruno Savio scored once, and Marcel Koller won his first championship as coach.
Six minutes before half-time, Brazilian forward Savio earned for Al Ahly the lead by taking advantage of a terrible error by Zamalek's Zakaria El Wardi to curl the ball home from the edge of the box.
Savio joined the Cairo Giant from Club Bolivar in Bolivia during the off-season.
The Reds secured the victory in the injury time when substitute Karim Fouad completed a superb team play with a straightforward tap-in at the far post.
With six of their 12 Super Cup victories coming at the cost of Zamalek, Friday's win increased Al Ahly's record to 12 victories.