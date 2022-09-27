Dubai: Sheikh Ahmed Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the UAE National Olympic Committee, on Monday met UAE medal winners at the fifth Islamic Solidarity Games, held last month in Konya, Turkey.
Commending the athletes, Sheikh Ahmed said their exceptional performance reflects the high standards of excellence achieved by the UAE’s sports sector and the country’s consistent commitment to the sporting values of excellence, respect and friendship, the core values of the Olympic movement.
Sheikh Ahmed further said the UAE National Olympic Committee has played a major role in encouraging the country’s promising athletes to participate in local, regional and global sporting events and called on Emirati athletes to continue raising their performance on the sporting field in line with the vision of the UAE leadership and the objectives of ‘The Principles of the 50’.
Largest medal haul
UAE athletes won 10 coloured medals at the fifth Islamic Solidarity Games including three gold, two silver and five bronze in three sporting disciplines, cycling, judo and para archery — the country’s largest ever medal haul since the event’s inception in 2005.
The meeting was attended by Eng. Azza Bint Sulaiman, Assistant Secretary-General for Administrative and Financial Affairs of the UAE National Olympic Committee, and Mohammed Bin Darwish, Executive Director of the Committee.