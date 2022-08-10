Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Sports Council and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) have announced an all-new Race Series Edition to provide opportunities for the public to train across shorter distances ahead of the fourth edition of the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon, which is set to take place on 17 December 2022.

The Race Series Edition is open to people of all ages and will feature three organised runs. The first is scheduled to take place indoors on September 3 and it will offer participants the opportunity to run 5km inside Yas Mall Abu Dhabi, or shorter 1km and 3km races. The second event will take place on October 8 at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, in Al Ain, and offer an outdoor 10km race as well as 3km and 5km options.

The third run of the series is on November 5, just over a month before the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon. It will provide participants the chance to race a 21.1km half-marathon on a new course on Yas Island, as well as 3km, 5km and 10km distances.

New series

Aref Al Awani, General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: “The new series of community races represent a distinctive addition to the fourth ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon program and the agenda of our sporting activities in general.

“It further reveals our enduring commitment to encourage the practice of sports among members of society of all age groups and ensuring that it promotes our healthy and active lifestyle program to further improve the Quality of Life Index in Abu Dhabi.”

Dr. Saif Sultan Al Nasseri, Director, Human Capital Directorate at ADNOC, said: “The Race Series Edition provides a great opportunity for members of the public to train and practice their race strategies ahead of the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon and we encourage everyone to take advantage. ADNOC is pleased to support this initiative and we will continue enabling the wellbeing of our community through our integrated health and sporting initiatives.”

In keeping with the slogan ‘For the Community, By the Community,’ the Race Series demonstrates how the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon 2022 is driving community engagement and promoting a healthy lifestyle for all UAE residents.

Special bundle

Organisers have created a special bundle for those eager to take part in the whole Race Series. Individual sign-up for each event is Dh55 AED, while entry for the half-marathon, on Yas Island on November 5, is Dh175. Runners who sign up to all three events will receive a 20 per cent discount, with prices starting from Dh115.

Additionally, those who have already registered for the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon 2022 will benefit from a 30 per cent discount code for the Race Series Edition.