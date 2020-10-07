Event to attract some of the leading lights of the white ball game

Maratha Arabians team members celebrate after winning the Aldar Abu Dhabi T10 League title in 2019. Image Credit: Supplied photo

Dubai: The elite of global cricket are set to return to the UAE capital next year to compete in the rescheduled Abu Dhabi T10 from January 28 to February 6, 2021.

The fast-paced and increasingly popular tournament will welcome some of the leading lights of world cricket to Abu Dhabi following the decision to reschedule the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tournament will once again be hosted in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi (DCTAD), Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) and Abu Dhabi Cricket (ADC) with sanction of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB).

The tournament, which surged in popularity during the 2019 edition with over 124,000 fans descending on the Zayed Cricket Stadium and with a global television audience of over 80 million, will build upon the thriving popularity of the international game, in addition to the event-hosting and business credentials of Abu Dhabi.

The confirmation of the new dates comes during a successful year for Abu Dhabi Cricket, wherein the venue is hosting 20 matches of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL).

The rescheduled tournament dates will also permit Abu Dhabi Cricket to take learnings from the robust Covid-19 biosecurity safety and security protocols being implemented during the ongoing IPL.

Sony Pictures Network India have also been confirmed to return as official television host broadcaster for Abu Dhabi T10 2020 for the second year in-a-row, with sights set on increasing the impressive 2019 viewing figures by at least 15 per cent. Audited reports from 2019 showed impressive viewing figures with a cumulative viewing audience of 80.323 million globally and 2. 667 in the UAE alone on Abu Dhabi Sports TV.

“T10 is fast, punchy, exciting cricket that engages fans of the sport like few other tournaments, so we are naturally thrilled to see the 2020 tournament going ahead early next year. As people saw from the level of support the tournament delivered in its inaugural year, Abu Dhabi is a committed sporting destination,” Aref Al Awani, General Secretary, Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said.

“This year has proved to be a hugely challenging one for sports, so we are absolutely thrilled that Abu Dhabi will be welcoming us from 28 January - 6 February 2021 for the rescheduled tournament. The Abu Dhabi T10 will continue to grow stronger every year, so we are eagerly anticipating getting back at the crease in the UAE capital,” said Shaji Ul Mulk, Chairman of Abu Dhabi T10 and Owner of T Ten Sports Management, in a joint statement with the T10 teams.

As a sign of the Abu Dhabi Government’s commitment to securing first class operational delivery of Abu Dhabi T10, T Ten Sports Management has also agreed to a partnership with Abu Dhabi Cricket to ensure the smooth running of the 2020 edition.

Abu Dhabi Cricket’s Chief Executive Officer, Matthew Boucher said: “We look forward to working in collaboration with T Ten Sports Management to ensure the efficient and safe delivery of the Abu Dhabi T10. The operations team here at Abu Dhabi Cricket have extensive experience in delivering world-class cricket matches and tournaments, including the ongoing 2020 Dream 11 Indian Premier League. We will continue to work in close partnership with Abu Dhabi government authorities to ensure the continued implemen-tation of robust Covid-19 safety protocols to safeguard all those involved in the delivery of the tournament from players to staff.”