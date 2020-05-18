Former South Africa all-rounder will step in to help for November tournament

Lance Klusener Image Credit: PTI

Abu Dhabi T10 franchise Bangla Tigers have appointed former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener as their new team director.

“Bangla Tigers is working on to make the team one of strongest in the tournament and for this reason Lance Klusener has been added to the team management,” Bangla Tigers Chairman Mohammad Yasin Chowdhury said in a statement available on the official franchise website.

“I think his cricketing career along with his experience and knowledge will lead the team in the right direction.”

Bangla Tigers finished third in their maiden appearance last season which won by Dwayne Bravo-led Maratha Arabians.

Klusener, 48, scored 1,906 runs in 49 Tests for South Africa besides picking 80 wickets while in ODIs, he played 171 matches in which he amassed 3,576 runs and scalped 192 wickets. He was named as the Wisden Cricketer of the year in 2000.

He is currently serving as the head coach of Afghanistan following his appointment in September last year. Before that he was the batting coach of Zimbabwe.