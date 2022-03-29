Abu Dhabi Sports Council has launched the heritage sports project for the next generations.
The objective of the project, with the support of Abu Dhabi Falconers, Abu Dhabi Marine Sports and Abu Dhabi Equestrian Clubs, is to preserve UAE culture and heritage sports to ensure the future generations are involved in the country’s traditions and history.
The project includes training and awareness programmes under the supervision of instructors and will include emphasising the role and status of heritage sports and their contributions to the identity of the UAE.
The project includes land trips, marine sports and horse races for juniors in cooperation with the Emirates Foundation for School Education.
The first phase of the project witnessed the launch of Abu Dhabi Falconers under the supervision of Mohammed Ali Al Rumaithi, Director of Activities and Programs.
The Abu Dhabi Marine project will be held at the Al Sheraa’a School at the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club from May. The Riders programme will be conducted at the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club also from May.
Talal Al Hashemi, Executive Director of the Sports Development Sector at ADSC, expressed his delight at launching the heritage sports project.
“The project creates an awareness of the culture and traditions passed on from generations,” he said.