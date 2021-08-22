The inaugural Emirates Jiu-Jitsu Kids Championship will be held at Abu Dhabi’s Jiu-Jitsu Arena on August 27-28. The championship is aimed at children aged four to 13 Image Credit: Supplied

The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF), the governing body for the sport in the emirates, has launched a new championship designed to give the country’s next generation of athletes a platform to begin their jiu-jitsu journey.

The inaugural Emirates Jiu-Jitsu Kids Championship will be held at Abu Dhabi’s Jiu-Jitsu Arena on August 27-28. The championship is aimed at children aged four to 13 and underlines the UAEJJF’s commitment to cement the foundations of jiu-jitsu in the local community, with a focus on engaging youth in the physical and social benefits of the sport.

Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice President, UAEJJF, reiterated the values of the tournament in reflecting the UAEJJF’s desire to help realise the vision of UAE’s leadership in empowering the country’s youth to pursue success on domestic and individual levels.

“With the overwhelming positive impact of jiu-jitsu, this tournament seeks to encourage as many children as possible to get to know the sport and enjoy healthy competition. The championship complements the efforts of schools in the UAE that have adopted the sport into the curriculum. The number of students now learning jiu-jitsu in schools exceeds 120,000 and this championship is another platform to continue their learning and development,” said Al Dhaheri.

The Emirates Jiu-Jitsu Kids Championship will see competitions for white, grey, yellow, orange and green belts and will follow all precautionary and preventive measures in accordance with the health and safety protocols stated by the Federation. All registrations can be done through the official UAEJJF website.