Abu Dhabi: Representing the region, Abu Dhabi Racing, in collaboration with PREMA Racing, concluded an impressive season of motorsport during the Formula Regional Asian Championship and F4 UAE seasons at Yas Marina Circuit.

In the Formula Regional Asian Championship, Abu Dhabi Racing were represented by the Emirati family of Khaled Al Qubaisi and his daughters Amna and Hamda, along with Jak Crawford and Paul Aron. The team claimed fourth in a very competitive field and continue to show strong progress and competitiveness on the track.

Jak Crawford was highest in the drivers’ standings among the team, finishing the championship in 6th place. Crawford was steady throughout the season claiming three podiums over the five rounds of racing, highlighted by second place during round one of the championships at Yas Marina Circuit.

Eight wins

UAE racing legend, Khaled Al Qubaisi, clinched the Masters Cup after taking an impressive eight wins in his first full season with the championship. Al Qubaisi’s two daughters also showed incredible pace and talent throughout with Amna being the only female to score championship points during the first round at Yas Marina Circuit.

After the Masters Cup victory, Khaled Al Qubaisi said: “It was an amazing season both personally and for Abu Dhabi Racing. Getting to race with my two daughters was an amazing feeling, it was really a dream come true. We have been looking for an opportunity where the three of us could share the same track in the same race and it happened this year.

“My background has been endurance style racing, with the likes of Gulf 12 Hours, it’s been great to learn from the Abu Dhabi Racing team the last couple of seasons as I transition to the shorter format” Al Qubaisi continued “It’s a different car, different style of racing where you have to push 100% from the beginning and that improved throughout the season, we had a lot of fun and all achieved our goals for the championship. I look forward to coming back and doing it all again next year.”

The Abu Dhabi Racing team competing in the F4 UAE Championship finished the season in second place in the drivers standing, finishing only behind the Prema Racing team. The team, comprised of Aiden Neate, James Wharton, and Conrad Lauren, were competitive all season and pushed the Prema Racing team right to the finish.

Final round

Neate was in contention to take the championship going into the final round at Yas Marina Circuit and finished in a very respectable third after the final round was complete.

What’s next for Abu Dhabi Racing? The team based out of the UAE capital will continue to nurture top up and coming talent in the region with the hope to compete in the 2022 Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine, a 10-round series on F1 circuits. The first event of the year will take place on the 22nd-24th April on the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza.